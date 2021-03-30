RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that one of their deputies has been arrested and fired after using inappropriate force on an inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Alexandria.

RPSO says on March 30, Ryan C. Lewis, 26, was arrested for one count of simple battery for using tactics against the inmate that were not within proper policy or training. Lewis had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2016.

Sheriff Mark Wood released this statement following the arrest:

“When we were made aware of the complaint, we began our internal investigation which later turned into a criminal investigation. We hold the men and women of our agency to a very high standard and the vast majority of our deputies conduct themselves in a professional manner, day in, day out, under difficult and dangerous circumstances. Behavior like this will not be tolerated by our administration.”

