Advertisement

RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate

Ryan C. Lewis
Ryan C. Lewis(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says that one of their deputies has been arrested and fired after using inappropriate force on an inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Alexandria.

RPSO says on March 30, Ryan C. Lewis, 26, was arrested for one count of simple battery for using tactics against the inmate that were not within proper policy or training. Lewis had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2016.

Sheriff Mark Wood released this statement following the arrest:

“When we were made aware of the complaint, we began our internal investigation which later turned into a criminal investigation. We hold the men and women of our agency to a very high standard and the vast majority of our deputies conduct themselves in a professional manner, day in, day out, under difficult and dangerous circumstances. Behavior like this will not be tolerated by our administration.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx semi-trailer stolen in Vernon Parish
Vernon authorities searching for man accused of stealing FedEx truck
FILE - A copperhead snake.
Leesville residents accused of setting fires to eliminate snakes
Qvondric Williams
APD: Missing juvenile Qvondric Williams located
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Overdose deaths surge in Mississippi Delta states, Louisiana at top of list

Latest News

Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Menard’s Michael Redmond signs to play for LA Tech
Menard’s Michael Redmond signs to play for LA Tech
LSUA and Cenla chamber hosting ‘Leadership CenLA 2021′
The annual “Leadership CenLA” program kicks off next month.
LSUA and Cenla chamber hosting ‘Leadership CenLA 2021′