Advertisement

Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Southern Jaguars will play on prime-time television against ‘Coach Prime’ and the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday.

This will be the Jags’ first chance this season to play on the main ESPN channel.

Southern is no stranger to playing in televised games. They play in the Bayou Classic every year on NBC Sports, and they’ve played in the SWAC Championship game in the past two seasons on ESPNU.

Of course, Deion Sanders is always a big draw because of who he is as a person, but SWAC football happening in the spring brings extra eyes to the table as well.

“I think we have the knowledge that it’s no different than any other stage,” Odums said. “You have to be business as usual and keep your guys locked into that. They understand that it’s about playing football. It’s something that we harp on not only for this game but for every game. It’s always a distraction of some form, and you have to try to block those out and just focus on what’s in front of you. Then you have a chance to really be successful.”

Southern will face Jackson State on Saturday, April 3. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx semi-trailer stolen in Vernon Parish
Vernon authorities searching for man accused of stealing FedEx truck
FILE - A copperhead snake.
Leesville residents accused of setting fires to eliminate snakes
Qvondric Williams
APD: Missing juvenile Qvondric Williams located
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: Overdose deaths surge in Mississippi Delta states, Louisiana at top of list

Latest News

Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Holy Savior Menard senior Michael Redmond signed his letter of intent to play for the Louisiana...
Menard’s Michael Redmond signs to play for LA Tech
Menard’s Michael Redmond signs to play for LA Tech
Menard’s Michael Redmond signs to play for LA Tech
At this time, no make-up dates have been announced.
Southern’s football game against Prairie View A&M postponed