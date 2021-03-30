Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Southern Jaguars will play on prime-time television against ‘Coach Prime’ and the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday.

This will be the Jags’ first chance this season to play on the main ESPN channel.

Southern is no stranger to playing in televised games. They play in the Bayou Classic every year on NBC Sports, and they’ve played in the SWAC Championship game in the past two seasons on ESPNU.

Of course, Deion Sanders is always a big draw because of who he is as a person, but SWAC football happening in the spring brings extra eyes to the table as well.

“I think we have the knowledge that it’s no different than any other stage,” Odums said. “You have to be business as usual and keep your guys locked into that. They understand that it’s about playing football. It’s something that we harp on not only for this game but for every game. It’s always a distraction of some form, and you have to try to block those out and just focus on what’s in front of you. Then you have a chance to really be successful.”

Southern will face Jackson State on Saturday, April 3. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

