Southern’s football game against Prairie View A&M postponed
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (SU Sports Information) - The football game between the Southern Jaguars and Prairie View A&M scheduled for Saturday, April 10 has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 related protocols within the Prairie View A&M football program.
This action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.
At this time, no make-up dates have been announced.
