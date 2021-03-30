Southern’s football game against Prairie View A&M postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. (SU Sports Information) - The football game between the Southern Jaguars and Prairie View A&M scheduled for Saturday, April 10 has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 related protocols within the Prairie View A&M football program.

This action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

At this time, no make-up dates have been announced.

