TV Dinners: Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery

TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell Episode 4
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On this episode of TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell, we head to one of Alexandria’s most unique bakeries, Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery! Learn how one Brazilian woman ended up in the U.S. creating the sweet life! We also learn how to make a Brazilian Christmas classic, Rabanadas! It’s essentially French toast with a unique twist!

The community honors Vietnam veterans at As the Crow Flies in Pineville.
