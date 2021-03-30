TV Dinners: Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On this episode of TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell, we head to one of Alexandria’s most unique bakeries, Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery! Learn how one Brazilian woman ended up in the U.S. creating the sweet life! We also learn how to make a Brazilian Christmas classic, Rabanadas! It’s essentially French toast with a unique twist!

