Advertisement

Two friends go above and beyond to honor Vietnam veterans

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Fifty years ago, the United States entered the Vietnam War and many people say the veterans who fought in that war did not get the “welcome home” they deserved. Now, one local woman and her friend want to make that right.

In March of 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson launched Operation Rolling Thunder, catapulting the U.S. into the Vietnam war.

“My dad served during the Vietnam Era,” Mandy Anderson said. “One of the things that he taught us as children was to respect and honor your veterans, especially the Vietnam veterans because they weren’t treated well when they came home.”

Anderson’s soft spot for Vietnam veterans led to Monday’s event.

“Today, we are doing a welcome home event for Vietnam veterans,” Anderson said.

The took place at two local sites, Le Bistreaux in Alexandria and As the Crow Flies in Pineville. Both of the restaurants are veteran-owned.

“Quite an honor actually,” Jeffrey Raia, the owner of As the Crow Flies, said. “Very much an honor that they would choose us out of all the local businesses.”

While Raia considers it an honor, he and Anderson both have something in common when it comes to the Vietnam War.

“My father was a veteran of the Vietnam War,” Raia said.

Both of their fathers provided Anderson and Raia with common ground in their friendship. Now, they want the rest of the nation to value Vietnam veterans the same way they do.

“It’s almost as if this generation of war veterans were forgotten,” Raia said. “We just want to let them know they are not forgotten, and we want to say welcome home.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx semi-trailer stolen in Vernon Parish
Vernon authorities searching for man accused of stealing FedEx truck
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
FILE - A copperhead snake.
Leesville residents accused of setting fires to eliminate snakes
Source: KALB
Gov. Edwards announces easing of restrictions, mask mandate will remain in place
Qvondric Williams
APD: Missing juvenile Qvondric Williams located

Latest News

Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery in Alexandria, La.
TV Dinners: Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery
TV Dinners: Doce Vida Brazilian Bakery
Two friends go above and beyond to honor Vietnam veterans
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State