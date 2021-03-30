Younger people aren’t rushing to get vaccine shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, March 29, if you wanted to get your vaccine, the only requirements are that you’re at least 16 years old and are willing to get the shot.

“Most of us are pretty positive about the vaccine,” said one LSU student. “I mean we feel like it should be something that everybody should consider certainly because we all want the numbers to go down and for the pandemic to be over as soon as it possibly can.”

According to some pharmacies, the problem they’re seeing right now is people are not bombarding them to schedule an appointment as we saw in the beginning. For younger people between the ages of 16 and 40, they just don’t seem to be in much of a rush.

“There’s definitely a devil-may-care attitude about it,” said another LSU student. “Most people don’t have strong repercussions with the virus, so there’s really no incentive to go through the struggle of making an appointment for a vaccination.”

“Not that it’s not important, we’re just trying to concentrate on other things at the moment, unfortunately,” said a third LSU student.

After speaking with a couple of students at LSU, one of the things keeping younger adults from taking the initiative is the fact that they’re approaching finals and don’t feel like they have the time.

“None of us have because we’re at a point in the semester where things are really starting to kick in and we’re heading near the end very soon, so a lot of things have just been keeping us from getting the vaccine,” one of the students added.

Aside from obligations on campus, students said they believe most younger people don’t have much of an incentive.

“I think there’s an attitude there’s not really a lot of repercussions to go get it. We kind of developed a herd immunity amongst everyone who’s young, especially with people who are in large social circles. If one person in the friend group has had it, most others have as well,” one of the students explained.

Perhaps once the semester ends and people look to start traveling for the summer, we could see another wave of people getting signed up for the vaccine.

