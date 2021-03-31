Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of cyberstalking and threatening an Alexandria Police Department officer and the officer’s family.

APD says Elijah Ray Peace, 34, was arrested previously and charged with a narcotics and weapon violation. During this arrest, APD says Peace managed to obtain the arresting officer’s social media information. They claim the suspect proceeded to use this information to make threats to the officer, the officer’s family and other APD officers on social media.

Peace has been charged with felony cyberstalking.

APD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact them at 318-449-5099 .

