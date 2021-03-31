Advertisement

April celebrated as ‘Month of the Military Child’

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - April is celebrated as “Month of the Military Child,” honoring the children of men and women serving in the United States armed forces.

While those serving in the military are faced with a number of challenges and sacrifices, military children are faced with challenges and sacrifices of their own.

“Their story is not oftentimes found in a storybook. You’re not going to find documentaries on it,” said Parkway Elementary School Principal Dion Bradford.

Located in Leesville, military children make up 97 percent of the student population at Parkway Elementary. Faculty and staff at the school kicked off the month of April by honoring their students and showing their appreciation for everything they endure with a special ceremony. With everyone wearing the color purple, symbolizing “Month of the Military Child,” students and staff blew bubbles simultaneously.

“The reason we use our bubbles is because of the dandelion being the flower of the military child. The flower, of course, the seeds are released all over the world, just like our kiddos,” said Bradford.

Principal Bradford also comes from a military family and can relate to students and what they go through.

“We wanted to pause long enough today to tell our kids thank you and that we believe you serve too, and we hope that they felt celebrated.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Parkway Elementary school celebrates military children