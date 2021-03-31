Advertisement

ASH names baseball field after Don Boniol

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You really can’t bring up ASH baseball without saying the name Don Boniol and now his name will be remembered along with their home field.

The ASH home baseball field will now be named Don Boniol field. Boniol served as ASH’s head coach from 1986 to 2004. In that time, he won two state championships and helped coach the Trojans to a 47-game win streak from 1988 to 1990.

“I’m so proud,” Boniol said. “It fills my heart so big that I go to tears quite a bit. I meet so many great people as I walked into this place (Don Boniol field) and every person I walk into, I’m in tears because they’ve been my background. They’ve been everything for me and with me.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
FedEx semi-trailer stolen in Vernon Parish
Vernon authorities searching for man accused of stealing FedEx truck
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
Source: KALB
Gov. Edwards announces easing of restrictions, mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A copperhead snake.
Leesville residents accused of setting fires to eliminate snakes

Latest News

ASH names field after Coach Don Boniol
Keely DuBois had two hits in NSU's 3-0 loss at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.
Northwestern State falls on the road at Louisiana Tech
The Southern Jaguars will play on primetime television against ‘Coach Prime’ and the Jackson...
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State
Southern not looking to be rattled by ‘Prime Time’ matchup with Jackson State