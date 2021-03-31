ASH names baseball field after Don Boniol

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You really can’t bring up ASH baseball without saying the name Don Boniol and now his name will be remembered along with their home field.

The ASH home baseball field will now be named Don Boniol field. Boniol served as ASH’s head coach from 1986 to 2004. In that time, he won two state championships and helped coach the Trojans to a 47-game win streak from 1988 to 1990.

“I’m so proud,” Boniol said. “It fills my heart so big that I go to tears quite a bit. I meet so many great people as I walked into this place (Don Boniol field) and every person I walk into, I’m in tears because they’ve been my background. They’ve been everything for me and with me.”

