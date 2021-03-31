Advertisement

BECi recognizes outstanding teachers through educational grant program

By Danielle Tilley
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The following was released by BECi:

DERIDDER, La. - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. is committed to its community through educational opportunities for its students. BECi’s new mini-grant program is one of many programs BECi offers to encourage and facilitate the continued education of local students.

Six $500 grants were given to educators who currently teach at a school within BECi’s service area or whose students live in homes served by BECi. Winning applications were chosen based on creativity, feasibility of the project and the need and benefit of the students.

Winners of the $500 mini-grants are:

  • Melissa Simmons, 6th-grade teacher at Glenmora High School
  • Meagan Burnett, 3rd-grade teacher at Oberlin Elementary School
  • Kristen Ardoin, special education teacher at Gillis Elementary School
  • Dawn Tesam, music teacher at Pickering Elementary School
  • Tessa Martin, 5th-grade math teacher at South Beauregard Upper Elementary
  • Patricia Trejo, high school English teacher at Sulphur High School

BECi is a strong supporter of education, proud of its local schools and staff, and believes that these mini-grants will help schools, teachers and students – who are the future of the community.

BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 BECi. All rights reserved.

