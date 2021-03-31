Chipotle giving away $100k in burritos and bitcoin

(CNN) - Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day by jumping on the cryptocurrency craze.

The restaurant chain says it is giving away $100,000 worth of bitcoin Thursday as well as $100,000 worth of food.

You just have to visit the website “Burritos or Bitcoin” and try to guess the valid six-digit code.

Each player gets 10 tries from noon to 8 p.m. central time.

Correct guesses could win up to $25,000 in bitcoin or a free burrito.

Despite National Burrito Day falling on April 1, Chipotle confirms this is not an April Fool’s Day stunt.

