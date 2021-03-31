Cleco donates $100K to LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cleco is giving Louisiana State University of Alexandria $100,000 to build a new student success center.

On Wednesday, March 31, the company gave LSUA a check as part of the university’s capital campaign.

LSUA says the center will be a 30,000 square foot facility. Inside they will have offices for recruitment, financial aid and career development just to name a few.

“Our student enrollment is at record levels, and most of our facilities were built when we had 1,400 students,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA’s chancellor. “We have 3,600 and our goal is to be at 5,000 by 2025. So, we need to modernize our services to our students from enrollment, all the way to career development.”

As of now, there’s no timeline for construction on the project. LSUA says they are seeking funding from the legislature in the upcoming session to match private funds.

