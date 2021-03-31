Fiancée of TikTok star Rochelle Hager remembers her: ‘She was always smiling’

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman was killed in Farmington Monday when a falling tree branch crushed her car during a wind storm.

31-year-old Rochelle Hager was a talented chef, a rising TikTok star, and much more.

Her fiancée, Brittanie spoke with TV5 Wednesday about how she wants Hagar to be remembered.

“She was just always smiling. She was the kindest person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Rochelle’s fiancee, Brittanie Lynn Ritchie of Waterville.

Friends, family, and those in the TikTok community are coming together to honor and remember Rochelle Hager, or “Roe” as she was known.

Roe was engaged to be married to the love of her life, Brittanie. The two met in June through a mutual friend.

“She messaged me, and from literally that day, we talked all day, every day,” said Ritchie. “We played 20 questions for a month and never ran out of things to talk about.”

In August, Roe made the move to Maine.

Like many, Roe started a TikTok during quarantine.

In a matter of months, she gained thousands of followers, including a follow from childhood idol, Rosie O’Donnell.

Roe had more than 170,000 followers.

Her TikTok family has stepped up during this difficult time.

“TikTok is full of love and support for her. That’s all I see. It just helps me a lot,” said Ritchie.

Tuesday, Brittanie took to the app to thank everyone for keeping Roe’s memory alive.

“All she wanted to do was make everyone smile, all the time,” Ritchie said.

Brittanie and Roe started making TikToks together over the summer.

It quickly became an outlet for the couple who shared their love story with their followers.

“Scrolling through you could see the impact she had on every single person,” said Ritchie. “Social media in general has been a huge part of our love story and our life. I’m thankful because I have all of the videos and pictures and everything.”

Brittanie says Roe was an extraordinary chef who recently started a new job at Woodlands in Waterville.

She was in Farmington Monday as part of her job.

The past few days have been overwhelming for Brittanie, their friends, and family, but she says she’s happy to continue shining a light on the popular app.

“I just like logging in and seeing all the positive thoughts. I’ve been posting videos from her drafts as well. Those are things she saved to post later and never got to post,” said Ritchie. “Her mom reached out to me and was like, I just want you to know that with everything she’s overcome in her life, when she was with you, I didn’t have to worry. I didn’t have to worry about her relationship or anything like that. At least I know she died happy. I just want to thank you for making her happy.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Brittanie and her family.

