Advertisement

Google Maps to default to the ‘greenest route’

By CNN
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google Maps won’t necessarily default to get you to your destination the fastest way possible anymore.

Instead, the company says the navigation algorithm will soon automatically select the most fuel-efficient route, considering things like inclines and congestion to help you reduce your environmental impact.

Don’t worry about things taking too long. Google says it will only steer drivers to the greenest option when the estimated time of arrival is similar to other routes. In situations where that would bring you to your destination much later, the app will show you other choices and let you select which one you want to follow.

Expect this change later in the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
Source: KALB
Gov. Edwards announces easing of restrictions, mask mandate will remain in place
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Multiple wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish this month which has caused damage to...
Five wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish in March

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
Chipotle is giving away $100,000 in bitcoin and burritos Thursday for National Burrito Day.
Chipotle giving away $100k in burritos and bitcoin
Biden bets big on infrastructure
Biden bets big on infrastructure
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, leaves the Georgia State Capitol Building after he...
Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill