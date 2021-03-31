Advertisement

LDWF: Salmonella Infection causing sporadic bird deaths across state

FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, a red-cockaded woodpecker looks to a biologist as it...
FILE - In this July 30, 2019, file photo, a red-cockaded woodpecker looks to a biologist as it is released back into a long leaf pine forest at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By LDWF
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

A statewide Salmonella bacterial infection has caused the sporadic mortality of some wild birds, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.

“Many of the deaths have been associated with bird feeders or birdbaths,” said LDWF State Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour said. “Typically, an infected bird has picked up the infection from either a bird feeder or birdbath. That, in turn, spreads the bacteria among other birds.’'

LaCour said when dead birds are observed, it is best to remove the feeder and/or birdbath and clean them with warm, soapy water and a 10% bleach solution and allow them to dry. The bird feeders/baths should be stored, out of use, for two months to allow birds to seek other feeding sources to break the cycle of infection. Any contaminated bird feed should be discarded.

Bird carcasses should be picked up with a sealable plastic bag and disposed of in the trash to help minimize contamination of the landscape and infection of other animal species.

Salmonella bacteria can be contagious to humans so it is best to wear rubber gloves when handling infected bird feeders/ baths and carcasses of dead birds, and to clean feeders/baths outdoors and away from food preparation areas.

For more information or to report significant bird mortalities, please contact Dr. LaCour at Jlacour@wlf.la.gov.

