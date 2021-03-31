LSU pro day 2021: See results for nine former players
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The NFL combine was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so LSU hosted its own pro day Wednesday where all 32 NFL teams were represented.
Nine former LSU players worked out in front of pro scouts. Below is a list of their names and the workouts they completed in front of NFL scouts.
2021 LSU Pro Day – The list of Participants and results are below
FB - Tory Carter: 6-foot-0 3/8, 229 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.75 and 4.79
- 225-pound bench press: 24 reps
- Broad jump: 9-foot-4
- Vertical jump: 35 1/2″
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.29
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 7.46
WR - Ja’Marr Chase: 6-foot-0 3/8, 201 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.38
- 225-pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 11-foot
- Vertical jump: 41″
- 20-yard shuttle: 3.98
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 7.00
WR - Terrace Marshall: 6-foot-2 5/8, 205 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.38
- 225-pound bench press: 19 reps
- Broad jump: 10-foot-5
- Vertical jump: 39″
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: DNP
WR - Racey McMath: 6-foot-2 1/2, 217 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.34
- 225-pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 10-foot-4
- Vertical jump: 34″
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.50
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 7.36
LB - Jabril Cox: 6-foot-3 1/8, 232 pounds
- 40-yard dash: DNP
- 225-pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
DT - Tyler Shelvin: 6-foot-2 1/8, 350 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 5.45 and 5.40
- 225-pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 8-foot-one
- Vertical jump: 28 1/2″
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.97
- 60-yard shuttle:
- 3-cone drill: 8.19
DB - JaCoby Stevens: 6-foot-1 1/8, 212 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.50 and 4.51
- 225-pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: 10-foot-10
- Vertical jump: 42″
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
DB - Kary Vincent Jr.: 5-foot-9 3/4, 185 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 and 4.33
- 225-pound bench press: 8 reps
- Broad jump: 9-foot-9
- Vertical jump: 35.5″
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
P - Zach Von Rosenberg: 6-foot-4 1/8, 235 pounds
- 40-yard dash: DNP
- 225-pound bench press: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- Vertical jump: DNP
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- 3-cone drill: DNP
