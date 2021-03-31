LSU pro day 2021: See results for nine former players

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The NFL combine was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so LSU hosted its own pro day Wednesday where all 32 NFL teams were represented.

Nine former LSU players worked out in front of pro scouts. Below is a list of their names and the workouts they completed in front of NFL scouts.

2021 LSU Pro Day – The list of Participants and results are below

FB - Tory Carter: 6-foot-0 3/8, 229 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.75 and 4.79

225-pound bench press: 24 reps

Broad jump: 9-foot-4

Vertical jump: 35 1/2″

20-yard shuttle: 4.29

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 7.46

WR - Ja’Marr Chase: 6-foot-0 3/8, 201 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.38

225-pound bench press: DNP

Broad jump: 11-foot

Vertical jump: 41″

20-yard shuttle: 3.98

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 7.00

WR - Terrace Marshall: 6-foot-2 5/8, 205 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.38

225-pound bench press: 19 reps

Broad jump: 10-foot-5

Vertical jump: 39″

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: DNP

WR - Racey McMath: 6-foot-2 1/2, 217 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.34

225-pound bench press: DNP

Broad jump: 10-foot-4

Vertical jump: 34″

20-yard shuttle: 4.50

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 7.36

LB - Jabril Cox: 6-foot-3 1/8, 232 pounds

40-yard dash: DNP

225-pound bench press: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

DT - Tyler Shelvin: 6-foot-2 1/8, 350 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.45 and 5.40

225-pound bench press: DNP

Broad jump: 8-foot-one

Vertical jump: 28 1/2″

20-yard shuttle: 4.97

60-yard shuttle:

3-cone drill: 8.19

DB - JaCoby Stevens: 6-foot-1 1/8, 212 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.50 and 4.51

225-pound bench press: DNP

Broad jump: 10-foot-10

Vertical jump: 42″

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

DB - Kary Vincent Jr.: 5-foot-9 3/4, 185 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.38 and 4.33

225-pound bench press: 8 reps

Broad jump: 9-foot-9

Vertical jump: 35.5″

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

P - Zach Von Rosenberg: 6-foot-4 1/8, 235 pounds

40-yard dash: DNP

225-pound bench press: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

