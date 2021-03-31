Advertisement

LSU pro day 2021: See results for nine former players

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014.(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The NFL combine was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so LSU hosted its own pro day Wednesday where all 32 NFL teams were represented.

Nine former LSU players worked out in front of pro scouts. Below is a list of their names and the workouts they completed in front of NFL scouts.

2021 LSU Pro Day – The list of Participants and results are below

FB - Tory Carter: 6-foot-0 3/8, 229 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 4.75 and 4.79
  • 225-pound bench press: 24 reps
  • Broad jump: 9-foot-4
  • Vertical jump: 35 1/2″
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.29
  • 60-yard shuttle:
  • 3-cone drill: 7.46

WR - Ja’Marr Chase: 6-foot-0 3/8, 201 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38
  • 225-pound bench press: DNP
  • Broad jump: 11-foot
  • Vertical jump: 41″
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.98
  • 60-yard shuttle:
  • 3-cone drill: 7.00

WR - Terrace Marshall: 6-foot-2 5/8, 205 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38
  • 225-pound bench press: 19 reps
  • Broad jump: 10-foot-5
  • Vertical jump: 39″
  • 20-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 60-yard shuttle:
  • 3-cone drill: DNP

WR - Racey McMath: 6-foot-2 1/2, 217 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 4.34
  • 225-pound bench press: DNP
  • Broad jump: 10-foot-4
  • Vertical jump: 34″
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.50
  • 60-yard shuttle:
  • 3-cone drill: 7.36

LB - Jabril Cox: 6-foot-3 1/8, 232 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: DNP
  • 225-pound bench press: DNP
  • Broad jump: DNP
  • Vertical jump: DNP
  • 20-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 60-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 3-cone drill: DNP

DT - Tyler Shelvin: 6-foot-2 1/8, 350 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 5.45 and 5.40
  • 225-pound bench press: DNP
  • Broad jump: 8-foot-one
  • Vertical jump: 28 1/2″
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.97
  • 60-yard shuttle:
  • 3-cone drill: 8.19

DB - JaCoby Stevens: 6-foot-1 1/8, 212 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 4.50 and 4.51
  • 225-pound bench press: DNP
  • Broad jump: 10-foot-10
  • Vertical jump: 42″
  • 20-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 60-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 3-cone drill: DNP

DB - Kary Vincent Jr.: 5-foot-9 3/4, 185 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38 and 4.33
  • 225-pound bench press: 8 reps
  • Broad jump: 9-foot-9
  • Vertical jump: 35.5″
  • 20-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 60-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 3-cone drill: DNP

P - Zach Von Rosenberg: 6-foot-4 1/8, 235 pounds

  • 40-yard dash: DNP
  • 225-pound bench press: DNP
  • Broad jump: DNP
  • Vertical jump: DNP
  • 20-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 60-yard shuttle: DNP
  • 3-cone drill: DNP

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
Source: KALB
Gov. Edwards announces easing of restrictions, mask mandate will remain in place
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Multiple wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish this month which has caused damage to...
Five wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish in March

Latest News

A line of thunderstorms forced the Northwestern State baseball team to wait 90 minutes to start...
Bullpen keeps Demons close, sets up Elkins’ winner against LSUA
You really can’t bring up ASH baseball without saying the name Don Boniol and now his name will...
ASH names baseball field after Don Boniol
ASH names field after Coach Don Boniol
Keely DuBois had two hits in NSU's 3-0 loss at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.
Northwestern State falls on the road at Louisiana Tech