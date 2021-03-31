Man allegedly trying to steal car dead after incident involving Bossier City PD; name released

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after an incident involving the Bossier City Police Department.

This is according to Louisiana State Police, the agency now investigating the incident.

LSP officials say BCPD officers responded to the Red River Collision Center on Barksdale Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 after getting reports about a man trying to steal a car. Officers responded to the scene quickly.

According to LSP, BCPD officers arrived at the business and took a male suspect into custody. Shortly after the arrest, a call was placed to EMS due to the suspect becoming unconscious. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, March 31, the man was identified by LSP as Billy Ray Hill, 30, of Bossier City.

An autopsy, including a toxicology panel, will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Investigators with LSP are classifying the case as an in-custody death. It’s unclear at this time if the amount of force used by officers caused the man’s death or not.

No shots were fired, LSP officials say. This investigation is ongoing.

