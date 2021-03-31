La. restaurants ready to return to normal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards’ new proclamation for COVID-19 began on Wednesday, March 31, loosening a lot of the restrictions that were placed throughout the pandemic.

Gary Perkins, owner of Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria, says they’re relieved to see restrictions loosened.

Gov. Edwards announced there will be no more capacity limits for restaurants and bars.

Perkins says it has been a struggle the past year. Like all restaurants, they were forced to be 100 percent to-go orders and have dealt with changing capacity restrictions and rules.

“We have a chance to make a living and stay in business when it’s back to 100%. We just want to caution everyone to please continue to be careful, get your vaccination, wear your mask in crowds because we don’t want to go back to that 25 percent or 50 percent capacity,” Perkins said.

The mask mandate is still in place for the state. The governor says you still have to stay socially distant in businesses.

