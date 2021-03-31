Trumps launch post-presidency website

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump have launched a website.

The site, aptly named “The Official Website of the 45th President of the United States,” serves mostly as a way to connect with supporters. It gives supporters the chance to do things like request personalized greetings and ask the Trumps to participate in events.

According to the site, it is committed to “preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”

It also has the president and first lady’s biographies and lists Trump’s achievements in office.

