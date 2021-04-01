APD talks about the dangers of fentanyl, spike in overdoses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the United States continues its war on drugs, more people continue to die because of overdoses. The Addiction Center called 2020 one of the deadliest years in drug history, and Central Louisiana is not an exception to the nationwide problem.

“APD is currently investigating over 30 overdoses,” SGT. Josh Peppers with the Alexandria Police Department (APD) said.

According to the police department, approximately 12 of the 30 overdoses were fatal.

“The narcotics that we are typically seeing the most of are heroin and fentanyl,” SGT. Peppers said.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can be laced into more common drugs. Officers say it is so strong it can even turn marijuana into a deadly substance.

When asked whether drugs could be leading to the spike in homicides in Alexandria, SGT. Peppers said there’s a multitude of factors that go into someone committing a homicide.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the only cause,” SGT. Pepper said. “Because homicide tends to be a crime of passion. But I would say, yes, a lot of homicides are connected to drug issues or illegal narcotics issues.”

SGT. Peppers says APD’s and Pineville’s narcotic teams are working to solve the issue, but they also need the public’s help. People can call 318-767-2585 to leave a tip and remain anonymous.

