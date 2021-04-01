Britney Spears’ dad requesting pop star to pay nearly $2 million of his legal fees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Britney Spears’ father has requested her estate to cover the steep costs of his legal fees, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a declaration filed by his attorney, Jamie Spears is requesting nearly $2 million in legal fees and compensation for the time he spent as his daughter’s conservator from Nov. 1, 2019, until Feb. 28, 2021, Fox News confirmed. The court document notes that payments for his time as conservator up to Oct. 31, 2019, have already been approved.

“I am authorized and allowed to receive compensation through my personal services corporation Spears Management, Inc., for services performed as Conservator of the Estate of Britney Jean Spears, in the amount of $16,000 monthly plus $2,000 monthly for the cost of an office space in a secure location that is dedicated to Ms. Spears’ activities,” Jamie states in the filing.

The filing comes amid a sparring match between attorneys after Britney Spears officially requested that Jodi Montgomery be made her permanent conservator.

In February, a judge ruled that Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, did not have the sole power to delegate the singer’s investments after she petitioned to have him removed as conservator last year.

While a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied her petition, a wealth management company was appointed as co-conservator.

Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, has said repeatedly that her goal is to have her father out entirely.

