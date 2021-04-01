Advertisement

Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish

An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1.
An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1.(KSLA First Alert Weather)
By Alex Onken
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a Magnitude 3 earthquake in Caddo Parish on the morning of April, 1.

Reportedly, the tremor was light, but it could be felt.

The epicenter of the quake registered just west of the town of Blanchard, just before 2:30 a.m. That’s near the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, between Caddo and Cross Lake.

That’s about 12 miles from Shreveport, 13 miles from Bossier City, 24 miles east of Marshall and 177 miles from Little Rock.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Residents from the Martin Park and Airview Terrace community sat down with local law...
Martin Park and Airview Terrace residents speak out on Alexandria crime issues
The Grant Parish School Board took time to hear public comments on what's next for Colfax...
Public comments on consideration to close Colfax Elementary

Latest News

Pledge Kids 4-01-2021
Pledge Kids 4-01-2021
Lunch Kids 4-01-2021
Lunch Kids 4-01-2021
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer