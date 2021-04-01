Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a Magnitude 3 earthquake in Caddo Parish on the morning of April, 1.

Reportedly, the tremor was light, but it could be felt.

The epicenter of the quake registered just west of the town of Blanchard, just before 2:30 a.m. That’s near the Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, between Caddo and Cross Lake.

That’s about 12 miles from Shreveport, 13 miles from Bossier City, 24 miles east of Marshall and 177 miles from Little Rock.

