EPSO seeking person wanted following shooting on Angie Lane

ST. LANDRY, La. (EPSO) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Rodney Van Bernard following a shooting in Angie Lane.

On Wednesday, March 31, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 1000 block of Angie Lane for a shooting. The responding deputy was flagged down by a driver who was transporting the wounded victim to a nearby hospital.

Acadian Ambulance responded and transported the victim to Rapides Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that a verbal altercation occurred between the residents of the home, and led to the victim being shot in his lower left leg. The shooter has been identified as Rodney Van Bernard, who was also the driver of the vehicle with the victim. Bernard left the area and has not been seen since.

Bernard is traveling in a 1999 two-door maroon Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the Texas license plate MNP0324. He is known to frequent the areas of Marksville, Crowley, and Rayne.

If anyone has information about this shooting or knows the whereabouts of Rodney Van Bernard, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 337-363-2161 or go to www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person reporting information will always remain anonymous.

