Lady Wildcats look to take their second series sweep at LeTourneau

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College softball team has come up short the past two series falling by four runs combined. On Thursday, the Lady Wildcats look to come out on the other side with a sweep at LeTourneau.

“We need to figure out a way to win some of these close ballgames,” head coach Barry Roberts said. “We’re just one little thing away from sweeping the series. We’re not making a lot of big mistakes. We just tend to break here or there and let up on pitching but once we clean that up we’re as good as anybody.”

