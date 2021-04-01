Advertisement

LC to recognize Dean’s List, Honors students April 15

Louisiana College's front entrance in Pineville, La.
Louisiana College's front entrance in Pineville, La.
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Clarke
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The following was released by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College will recognize academically outstanding students in three separate in-person ceremonies on April 15.

Honors Convocation is held during Chapel and recognizes outstanding students in their academic disciplines. Many of these include scholarship awards.

The Dean’s List includes students who have earned all A’s and B’s in their courses in the fall semester. A ceremony at 5:30 p.m. recognizes freshmen and sophomores. Juniors and seniors will be honored at 7 p.m.

Social distancing will be practiced, and attendees should wear masks.

