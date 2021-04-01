LPHI, LDH to host tele-town halls on COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a series of virtual community conversations called “All Things Covid-19 Vaccine — A Tele-Townhall for Sharing Information and Answers.”

Each event will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Dr. Earl Benjamin-Robinson, Director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity. Local panelists will include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders and community advocates.

The goal of these events is to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine, dispel myths and answer direct questions from participants. The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Registration is available using the links below. Each tele-town hall will be hosted through GoToWebinar.

Regions 4 and 5 (Acadiana and Lake Charles areas) Monday, April 12, 6:30 pm - 8 pm REGISTER HERE

Regions 6, 7 and 8 (Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe areas) Tuesday, April 13, 6:30 pm - 8 pm REGISTER HERE

Regions 1, 3 and 9 (Greater New Orleans, Houma/Thibodaux and North Shore areas) Wednesday, April 14, 6:30 pm - 8 pm REGISTER HERE

Region 2 (Baton Rouge area) Thursday, April 15, 6:30 pm - 8 pm REGISTER HERE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.