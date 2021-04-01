LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron called to testify before La. senate committee about sexual misconduct reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has been called to testify at a hearing next week before a Louisiana State Senate committee that is investigating the ongoing sexual misconduct scandals at LSU, State Senator Regina Barrow says.

An elderly former female security worker at the Superdome tearfully testified last week before the same committee, claiming former LSU running back Derrius Guice sexually harassed her while she was working in 2017, including allegedly making crude comments about having sex with her.

When she reported the incident, the woman says Coach Orgeron called her and asked her to forgive Guice. Orgeron says he does not recall calling the woman.

The Senate Select Committee on Woman and Children is investigating the matter. The committee sent the request to Orgeron yesterday to testify on April 8, Barrow said.

A spokesman for Orgeron did not immediately reply to a text message from WAFB-TV Thursday, asking if the coach will agree to appear at the hearing.

