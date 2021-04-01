Advertisement

NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to take flight

It will make up to five flights during April
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is getting ready to get some aerial shots of Mars using the first interplanetary helicopter.

The Perseverance rover brought the 4-pound chopper called Ingenuity to the red planet in February.

With two pairs of blades that span 4 feet, Ingenuity looks like a remote control helicopter.

Far from a toy, it will capture images from a vantage point never seen before.

Ingenuity will fly 10 feet above the surface of Mars for about 30 seconds to take pictures.

It’s scheduled to make up to five flights in April before it runs out of juice and is retired.

Not only will Ingenuity send those images back to earth, but the Perseverance rover is expected to take pictures of its flight from the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Residents from the Martin Park and Airview Terrace community sat down with local law...
Martin Park and Airview Terrace residents speak out on Alexandria crime issues
The Grant Parish School Board took time to hear public comments on what's next for Colfax...
Public comments on consideration to close Colfax Elementary

Latest News

On the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” Ben is autistic and he helps...
PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Testifying during Chauvin trial, George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls the first time they met
On the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” Ben is autistic and he helps...
PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio...
Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft