Netflix lands ‘Knives Out’ sequels in high-priced deal

FILE - Daniel Craig attends the "Knives Out" photo call on Nov. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles.
FILE - Daniel Craig attends the "Knives Out" photo call on Nov. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Detective Benoit Blanc’s next cases will be for Netflix.

The streaming company said Wednesday it has reached a deal for two sequels to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed 2019 whodunit, “Knives Out.”

Netflix declined to say how much it was paying for the films, which Johnson will direct with Daniel Craig returning as inspector Benoit Blanc. But Deadline, which first reported the deal, said the price would approach $450 million — making it one of Netflix’s largest acquisitions.

It also lands Netflix something it has dearly sought: the kind of major film franchises that traditional studios have long depended on.

Production on the second “Knives Out,” written by Johnson, is to begin this summer.

