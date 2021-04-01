Advertisement

New Affordable Care Act subsidies available

The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package...
The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.(Source: Healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Enrollees of the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) and those looking for coverage can start accessing new premium subsidies on the federal exchange beginning Thursday.

The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.

The relief package made two changes to subsidies to address long-standing complaints that Obamacare plans are not affordable for many people, especially the middle class.

Enrollees will now pay no more than 8.5 percent of their income toward coverage, down from nearly 10 percent, and lower-income policyholders will get subsidies that eliminate their premiums completely.

The unemployed will have to wait longer to enroll in zero-premium plans, as this type of subsidy doesn’t currently exist and will take longer to set up.

Residents of the 36 states that enroll through healthcare.gov will see the larger subsidies when they go to the site starting Thursday.

States that run their own exchanges are aiming for a similar timeline, but implementation dates could vary.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Residents from the Martin Park and Airview Terrace community sat down with local law...
Martin Park and Airview Terrace residents speak out on Alexandria crime issues
The Grant Parish School Board took time to hear public comments on what's next for Colfax...
Public comments on consideration to close Colfax Elementary

Latest News

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
AP survey: Athletic directors fear sharing revenue with college athletes
An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1.
Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish
The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 684,000 the week...
US jobless claims rise to 719K as coronavirus still forces layoffs
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Officer video played during Chauvin trial shows Floyd struggle, then takedown
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues