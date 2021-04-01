Advertisement

New Orleans is where Lonzo Ball belongs, for now

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)(KALB)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s no secret that Lonzo Ball, still on his rookie contract, was a sought-after guard ahead of last week’s trade deadline.

“It was definitely on my mind,” says Ball. “I was prepared for anything. I know a lot of people were calling.”

But in the end, despite whatever calls were made, Lonzo stayed in New Orleans. And unlike a former teammate, now playing elsewhere in the division, he sounds pleased with the decision made by the Pelicans front office.

“I’m happy to be here,” says Ball. “It was a long day, but overall I ended up not getting moved and staying here where I wanted to be. So it all worked out how it was supposed to.”

As vice president David Griffin explained last Friday, Ball isn’t the type of player to rush to the spotlight to confirm or deny any reports. Griffin says they know Lonzo wants to be here. Ball specifically pointed out that he enjoys playing with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Still, that’s only certainty for the remainder of this season thanks to his expiring contract. There was always a risk factor with keeping Lonzo and knowing that if they want him long-term, it’s going to cost. But in the meantime, it’s worth it. Ball’s become a reliable shooter with career highs in a field goal, three-point, and free throw percentage. And in his words, improving his game and the success of the team are all that’s on his mind right now.

“I just try to stay in the now,” says Ball. “I’m trying to get back on the court as fast as possible and make the playoffs. I’ll think about the summer when the summer comes. But right now, it’s just about getting back on the court and playing.”

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
Source: KALB
Gov. Edwards announces easing of restrictions, mask mandate will remain in place
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Multiple wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish this month which has caused damage to...
Five wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish in March

Latest News

Senior safety Kyle Moore makes a tackle against Southeastern on March 6.
Northwestern State to host No. 5 Sam Houston on quick turnaround Thursday
Grambling remembers fallen hero, national champion and football coach Ernest Sterling, Sr.
Grambling remembers fallen hero, national champion and football coach Ernest Sterling, Sr.
Lady Wildcats look to take their second series sweep at LeTourneau
Lady Wildcats look to take their second series sweep at LeTourneau
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
LSU pro day 2021: See results for nine former players