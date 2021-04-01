Advertisement

Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they responded to what turned out to be an April Fools' Day joke.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita on a charge of unlawful request for emergency service assistance in connection with an April Fools’ Day prank.

Police said around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of East Arlene. Multiple officers responded to the call along with the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets, and attempted to make contact with anyone inside. After they were not able to contact anyone, they entered the home but did not find anyone.

Through further investigation, officers learned that Willis had called her daughter claiming to be shot as an April Fools’ Day joke.

Willis was located in Derby, Kan., and arrested by Derby police without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1.
Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
Residents from the Martin Park and Airview Terrace community sat down with local law...
Martin Park and Airview Terrace residents speak out on Alexandria crime issues

Latest News

SGT. Josh Peppers explains APD's latest battle with drug overdoses, and the danger of fentanyl.
APD talks about the dangers of fentanyl, spike in overdoses
April 1 marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and members of the Central...
Prayer vigil held for Child Abuse Prevention Month
Prayer vigil held to recognize families affected by child abuse
Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast