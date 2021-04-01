Advertisement

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and left at least one other person wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. She says the victims also included one person who was wounded.

Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan C. Lewis
RPSO deputy terminated after altercation with inmate
DSNAP
DSNAP approved for 23 parishes affected by winter storms
Source: KALB
Gov. Edwards announces easing of restrictions, mask mandate will remain in place
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Multiple wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish this month which has caused damage to...
Five wildfires have occurred in Grant Parish in March

Latest News

Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Pres. Biden promises a 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion...
President Biden's infrastructure push