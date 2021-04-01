Advertisement

Test results for APD Police Chief position approved

Interim Chief Ronney Howard had the lowest score of the eight applicants
(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department moved one step closer to naming their next police chief. The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board reviewed and approved the test results Wednesday night for the eight applicants for the position.

This position is to replace former APD Chief Jerrod King, who left the department last November. The state examiner gave the applicants the exam back on March 4. After the board approved the test results, they were released to the public.

The minimum score to pass the exam is 75. All eight applicants passed. Below are the test results:

APPLICANTSTEST RESULTS
ANDREW WINDHAM (APD)94
MARCUS MITCHELL (SHREVEPORT PD)94
PATRICK VANDYKE (RETIRED APD)85
SAMMIE DAUZAT (APD)84
VARDEN GUILLORY (EUNICE PD)84
CEDRIC GREEN (APD)83
JOHN GRIFFITH (RETIRED APD)81
RONNEY HOWARD (APD)75

The highest score doesn’t guarantee the police chief position. The results will now be sent to Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration for review, interviews and then a selection will be made.

