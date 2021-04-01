Tioga’s Kamryn Johnson hits four homeruns after dealing with early injuries

BALL, La. (KALB) - At the beginning of practice, Kamryn Johnson is just like any softball player but once she laces up her shoes, she’s one of the best hitters in Central Louisiana.

“Since she’s been here, she’s probably hit over 20 home runs at least,” Tioga head softball coach Brad Woodard said. “She’s a good leader. She doesn’t complain. She goes out, works hard, and tries to give her best.”

This season alone Kamryn has hit seven home runs, on a .450 batting average. This past weekend she hit four home runs, three of them in a row.

“It was very exciting for me,” Johnson said. “Not just because of the home runs, but it also was the excitement on my teammates’ faces because I hadn’t been doing that good.”

Her journey to this big moment didn’t come easy. When the season started, Kamryn suffered a potentially season-ending injury.

She suffered a partial tear in her ACL and a grade one MCL strain. Not to mention, she had hurt her other knee in previous seasons.

“It was definitely tough,” Johnson said. “I was watching my teammates succeeding, and I wanted to be out there too. It was very tough, and the battle back was even tougher.”

Kam would battle back, being out of the lineup until she eventually could hit. The next step would be about running the bases until she’d be able to make it all the way to home plate.

“There are people out there that can’t play,” Johnson said. “To go through all of that and come back, it just makes it more exciting. It makes me feel like I’ve worked for it a lot more.”

Now, she’s back to hitting balls out of the park and on the right path to leading her team to state. A place that in her words is where she needs to be.

“I want to go to state and win it,” Johnson said. “That’s what we want to do. It’s been a long time, and that’s our goal as a team. That’s what we’re working for.”

For her resiliency, Kamryn Johnson is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

