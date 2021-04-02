Blue Bayou Dixie Landin’ announces reopening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, according to a Facebook post.

The post said they do not yet know the details like what the hours will be, what attractions will be open or capacity limits.

All previously purchased tickets and season passes from 2020 will be honored in 2021.

Anyone over 15 can apply to work at the park on their website.

