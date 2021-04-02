Advertisement

Blue Bayou Dixie Landin’ announces reopening date

FILE: Blue Bayou Dixie Landing
FILE: Blue Bayou Dixie Landing(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, according to a Facebook post.

The post said they do not yet know the details like what the hours will be, what attractions will be open or capacity limits.

GOOD NEWS! Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, 2021. At this time we do not have our hours, what attractions...

Posted by Blue Bayou Dixie Landin' on Thursday, April 1, 2021

All previously purchased tickets and season passes from 2020 will be honored in 2021.

Anyone over 15 can apply to work at the park on their website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1.
Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Louisiana residents living in 337 and 504 area codes will soon have to dial 10 digits when...
337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Latest News

Boil advisories for Cenla
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Midday Forecast
Updates from the Alexandria Zoo
Updates from the Alexandria Zoo
Moana Jr.
Moana Jr.