Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake was detected in Caddo Parish on the morning of Thursday, April 1.
Early morning earthquake recorded in Caddo Parish
Test results for APD Police Chief position approved
Elijah Ray Peace
Alexandria man accused of cyberstalking APD officer
Louisiana residents living in 337 and 504 area codes will soon have to dial 10 digits when...
337 and 504 area codes moving to 10-digit dialing
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is...
GRAPHIC: Sergeant's call with Chauvin released amid trial testimony
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates