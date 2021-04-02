Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash

The following information has been provided by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Over the last month, Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in Rapides and Grant Parishes.

Charles Adams (RPSO)

Charles Stephen Adams of Alexandria was arrested for possession of CDS II with intent to distribute (4.1 ounces methamphetamine), possession of CDS II with intent to distribute (hydrocodone) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adams was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released the next day on a $25,500.00 bond.

Ishmael Winters (RPSO)

Ishmael Winters of Alexandria was arrested for an arrest warrant for possession of CDS 1 with intent to distribute (Marijuana), possession of of CDS 1 with intent to distribute, possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute (Meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Edwards (RPSO)

Joshua Edwards of Glenmora was arrested for possession of CDS 1 with intent to distribute (Marijuana), possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute (Meth), and illegal carry of weapons with CDS.

Isaiah Young (RPSO)

Isaiah Young of Glenmore was arrested for possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute (Meth), possession of CDS 1 (Marijuana), criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and resisting an officer.

Carlos Sherman

Carlos Sherman of Alexandria was arrested for possession of CDS 2 with intent to distribute (Meth), possession of CDS 1 (Marijuana), illegal carry of weapons w/CDS, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice.

Robert Belaire, Jr. (RPSO)

Robert Belaire, Jr. of Colfax was arrested for improper lane usage, possession of CDSI Marijuana, possession of CDSII Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and possession with intent to distribute CDS II (warrant).

Jill Decoux (RPSO)

Jill Marie Decoux of New Iberia was arrested for possession of CDSI Marijuana, possession of CDSII Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit has recently launched a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RADEunit/) to help keep citizens informed. Citizens are encouraged to report illegal narcotics activity through this page through private messages. Citizens will remain anonymous and their identities will be protected.

This is a joint operation by the Rapides and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Offices, and the Alexandria and Pineville Police Departments.

