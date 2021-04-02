How are churches getting ready for Easter Sunday?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID-19 has affected the way we celebrate holidays, but for this Easter Sunday, many churches are getting ready to welcome in large groups once again.

Churches will be able to open their doors and have 100% capacity after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week that he will be easing COVID-19 restrictions. Jake Dardar, the worship director for Word of Grace Church in Pineville, said loosening the restrictions will help make this Sunday feel like a more traditional Easter.

“We are just excited for us to be able to come back together to worship on Easter Sunday. Practically this Easter is like two years in the making,” said Dardar.

For many churches, last year’s Easter service was spent virtually, but now this will be the first major holiday celebrated since COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Jeremey Brister, pastor for Summerfield Baptist Church in Colfax, said that the last 12 months have been a challenge but knows the church community is ready to be back.

“None of us have ever pastored in a pandemic before so it was a lot of unknowns,” said Brister. “Ironically, we’ve seen more people now than we did before the pandemic.”

Churches and places of worship said they are beginning to see more people trickle back in after months of being away. For those attending Easter Sunday service, masks will still be recommended and everyone will be spaced out.

You can check with your local church or place of worship’s website or social media pages for service times for Easter Sunday.

