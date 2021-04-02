LC Wildcats release 2021 football schedule ahead of first season in NAIA

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcat football team released its’ 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats enter its’ first season in the NAIA under the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Home games are in bold, and kick-off times for games will be announced at a later date.

August 28 – North American

September 4 – Southwestern Assemblies of God

September 11 – Abilene Christian

September 18 – Arizona Christian

September 25 – Ottawa of Arizona

October 2 – Oklahoma Panhandle State

October 16 – Wayland Baptist

October 23 – Texas Wesleyan

October 30 – Langston

November 6 – Lyon College

November 13 – Texas College

