LC Wildcats release 2021 football schedule ahead of first season in NAIA
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcat football team released its’ 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats enter its’ first season in the NAIA under the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Home games are in bold, and kick-off times for games will be announced at a later date.
- August 28 – North American
- September 4 – Southwestern Assemblies of God
- September 11 – Abilene Christian
- September 18 – Arizona Christian
- September 25 – Ottawa of Arizona
- October 2 – Oklahoma Panhandle State
- October 16 – Wayland Baptist
- October 23 – Texas Wesleyan
- October 30 – Langston
- November 6 – Lyon College
- November 13 – Texas College
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.