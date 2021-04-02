Advertisement

LC Wildcats release 2021 football schedule ahead of first season in NAIA

LC Wildcats football team takes the field
LC Wildcats football team takes the field(Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcat football team released its’ 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats enter its’ first season in the NAIA under the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Home games are in bold, and kick-off times for games will be announced at a later date.

  • August 28 – North American
  • September 4 – Southwestern Assemblies of God
  • September 11 – Abilene Christian
  • September 18 – Arizona Christian
  • September 25 – Ottawa of Arizona
  • October 2 – Oklahoma Panhandle State
  • October 16 – Wayland Baptist
  • October 23 – Texas Wesleyan
  • October 30 – Langston
  • November 6 – Lyon College
  • November 13 – Texas College

