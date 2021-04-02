Records show allegations of ‘gang like’ hazing investigated among band, Greek organizations at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rampant hazing reported on Southern University’s Baton Rouge campus since January of 2019 has led to sanctions and suspensions in three Greek letter organizations and the university’s famed band.

The most recent action was taken against the university’s chapter of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

On March 19, a parent reported “gang-like activity” within the sorority. A person interviewed by university leaders reported bullying between “made” and “non-made” members. The distinction between the two was not provided.

The chapter was given a cease and desist order as an investigation continues.

The university’s chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha was also hit with a suspension over a complaint filed March 23.

The alleged incident happened off campus at Greenwood Park in rural Baker, Louisiana. A university spokesman told WAFB a student was hurt and treated by a doctor after that incident.

The campus chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity was investigated for hazing in March of 2020 after a parent reported physical and monetary hazing among members.

The parent told university leaders his son was hit with paddles and canes and forced to send money to members through Cash App.

Chapter leaders appealed sanctions handed down by the university and argued their punishment down to just 70 hours of community service and restriction on hosting social programs.

The university’s band, the Human Jukebox, was the subject of the earliest investigation.

In August of 2019, band leaders were reported for allegedly hazing new members. A complaint says section leaders in the band forced new members to host extra practices behind the band director’s back.

The complaint says new members were also subjected to physical abuse that included being told to close their eyes before being slapped on the back of their necks with wet towels, and members having their arms twisted and necks grabbed.

The investigation ended with suspensions handed down to alleged instigators and all band members being mandated to take safety and anti-hazing seminars.

Southern University issued a statement to WAFB. It says, “Southern University is committed to providing a supportive educational environment free from hazing, one that promotes its students’ mental and physical well-being, safety, and respect for one’s self and others. The University will continue to reiterate and reinforce University, local and state policies and laws regarding hazing of any kind.”

