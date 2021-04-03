Authorities continue to investigate fires in Kisatchie National Forest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Authorities in Central Louisiana are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever set multiple fires in the Kisatchie National Forest.

The Town Talk reports that firefighters responded to about 10 wildfires in different parts of the forest in the last month.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said five have been in his parish. McCain said the fires have damaged hundreds of acres of timber in Grant - and have endangered some homes.

A Louisiana Forestry Association spokesman says the group is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the fires.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.