Family, friends of missing persons hold vigil

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Family and friends of 16-year-old Tanaya George and 19-year-old Cayleb Gunter gathered for a candlelight vigil and balloon launch.

Tanaya George was reported missing on March 3. Cayleb Gunter was reported missing just a day later on March 4.

Families of both missing people are still waiting for answers.

