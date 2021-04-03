Advertisement

Generals drill Southwest to advance to RRAC semifinal

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA General men’s soccer team put together two goals to grab a 2-0 win over Southwest advancing them to the Red River Athletic Conference semifinal round.

“I’m pleased with the result but I’m displeased with the lack of discipline,” head coach Michael Poropat said. “We’ll be playing in the semifinals next week and I need all of my players there and not getting silly cards. If we worry about ourselves and pay attention to details the results will be automatic.”

Up next: The Generals will take on the University of Houston-Victoria on April 8 at 4:00 p.m.

