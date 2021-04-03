Advertisement

Louisiana Treasurer: $700,000 unclaimed from 2010 BP oil spill

Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone...
Louisiana's treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone unclaimed by people and businesses affected by the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s treasurer says the state is holding more than $700,000 that has so far gone unclaimed by people and businesses affected by the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Treasurer John Schroder says that’s the worth of class action settlement checks for people in the state that have never been cashed. The amounts range from 8 cents to more than $68,000.

There are unclaimed settlement checks totaling at least $1,000 for more than 100 people and businesses. The money in the state’s unclaimed property fund comes from a fund that BP established to pay claims. People can search for unclaimed property at www.latreasury.com.

