Advertisement

‘Rideshare Foodie’ Uber driver hits the road to find favorite foods in all 50 states

By KOVR Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) - An Uber driver with an appetite for adventure is trying to visit all 50 states to try different foods as he chronicles his journey on social media.

Kreskin Torres calls himself the “Rideshare Foodie” and his Instagram page shows the stops he has made across the country.

His favorite food so far is a crazy combination.

“Chili and cinnamon rolls...You have your chili and you have your cinnamon rolls. I fell in love with that in Wichita, Kansas,” he said.

In California, Torres found a food truck.

“By him doing this, it puts a lot of the small businesses on the map,” Qualid Soumbati, the owner of the food truck, said.

Torres said he started his journey to “get out to see what the real America was like.”

His adventure across the country has revealed a nation that he says needs to see more of itself.

“It’s that people just haven’t been from one side of the city to the other and that’s 15, 20 minutes. It’s very interesting,” Torres said.

He shares his delicious images with his followers and offers food for thought on his all-American road trip.

“Food is common ground,” he said.

Torres has visited 45 states so far. Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota are still on his list.

“America’s amazing. God bless America,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted counterdrug operations in...
Local agencies work together to make 7 arrests involving narcotics, weapons, cash
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Vanessa LaFleur
THE INVESTIGATORS: Law professor claims state employee unjustly banned from public service over political posts
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
SGT. Josh Peppers explains APD's latest battle with drug overdoses, and the danger of fentanyl.
APD talks about the dangers of fentanyl, spike in overdoses

Latest News

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash
An Uber driver is using his job to fund a roadtrip to find good food in all 50 states.
'Rideshare Foodie' Uber driver hits the road to find favorite foods in all 50 states
A man sits across from Sproul Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif.,...
University of California victim of nationwide hack attack
Family members held a prayer vigil for two missing Alexandria people.
Family, friends of missing persons hold vigil