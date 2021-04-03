Thibodeaux, Burhi and Araujo seal the victory for LSUA over Jarvis Christian

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jordan Thibodeaux, Sophie Burhi, and Andressa Araujo carried over their dominance from the regular season into the post-season combining for all five goals to advance the LSUA General women’s soccer team to the Red River Athletic conference semifinals.

“I was just in the game zone,” sophomore Andressa Araujo said. “I wanted to help my team score and try to get the results coach wanted.”

“They have a back for finding each other, collaborating each other and when one is not having a great game the other two pick her up,” head coach Michael Poropat said. “They are a joy to coach and watch.”

