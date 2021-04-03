Trahan, timely hitting lead LSUA to double header sweep

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Timely hitting and strong pitching against a potent lineup led the LSUA baseball team to a sweep of Our Lady of the Lake on Friday afternoon at the Generals Baseball Field.

LSUA (15-12 overall, 6-0 RRAC) won both games of the doubleheader, 4-3 and 14-5, as it took over first place in the Red River Athletic Conference from previously undefeated OLLU.

In the first game, the Generals rode a strong start from Seth Trahan and a timely sixth inning single with two outs from Bershen Minninger to a 4-3 win. It was the first loss in conference play for the Saints after six consecutive wins.

Heading into the game, OLLU had scored 80 runs in its first eight conference games, four each against Houston-Victoria and Jarvis Christian. On four occasions, the Saints scored at least 12 runs, including dropping 19 on UHV on March 11. The three runs are tied for the fewest scored in an RRAC game so far.

LSUA scored 12 runs in two of its innings, including an 8-run fifth to break open a close game and turn it into a rout. The Generals forced the Saints to use five pitchers and recorded just two hits to score those eight runs.

In addition to the two hits, six Generals walked and three more were hit by pitches.

OLLU (20-12, 8-2) had won 14 of 16 going into the game and been helped by terrific pitching. The Saints entered the series with a 2.61 ERA and held their opponents in league games to two or fewer runs four times in the eight contests.

“It was a big day for us,” LSUA Baseball Coach Steven Adams Jr. said. “We had a really hot OLLU team coming to our place and we did what we needed to do to win.

“We have to come out and finish the job Saturday. Winning the series is what matters.”

LSUA finishes the series on Saturday with another doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. The Generals are halfway through their long homestand against NAIA teams.

Game 1: LSUA 4, OLLU 3

Trahan and Minninger were the stars of the contest. Trahan allowed just three runs on six hits in the seven-inning complete game. The freshman battled through a three-run inning by the Saints in the fifth to come back to earn the win.

Minninger came through with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to put Trahan in a position to earn his fourth victory of the season. He recorded three of the five hits in game one for the Generals, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and the one RBI.

“Seth Trahan gave us everything he had in order to win,” Adams said. “I’m really proud of that kid. Minninger had the big hit to put us up late. We didn’t bang the ball much, but we had some big hits when it mattered.”

LSUA drew first blood in the first inning with the help of two OLLU errors. Noah Rodriguez dropped a pop-up by Louis Morgan, scoring Minninger, who had singled earlier in the inning.

After facing the minimum through 3.2 innings, Trahan ran into some trouble in the fifth inning. He retired Matthew Klar on a fly out to center field, but the next five batters reached. RBI singles Boedy Flores and Rodriguez led the Saints to three runs in the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

The Generals scored two in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back triples by Minninger and Alex Orenczuk. Alec Martinez had a 1.64 ERA for OLLU, but allowed three runs in 4.1 innings to leave the game with a no-decision.

Trahan ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth but worked his way out of it. With two runners on and one out, he induced pop-ups by Klar and Dayton to end the threat.

That set up Minninger’s heroics. His RBI single up the middle brought home Julien Kliebert from second base to re-capture the lead.

Trahan closed the door on any comeback attempt by the Saints by striking out a pair in a perfect seventh.

Aside from Minniner’s three hits, Orenczuk and Baker recorded the other hits.

Jose Diaz led the Saints with a pair of hits.

LSUA 14, OLLU 5

LSUA scored eight runs on just two hits in the critical fifth inning to turn a close game into a rout. OLLU pitchers walked six batters, hit three, and threw one wild pitch.

In addition to the eight walks given up by OLLU, their pitching staff hit eight batters and the defense committed six errors.

The sixth started with a walk to Jordan Ardoin, and it went downhill from there for OLLU. After the leadoff walk, Triston Scherer was brought in, and he promptly plunked three out of four batters and walked the other to bring home two runs.

All in all, five pitchers were used by OLLU, and two—Scherer and Devin Molina—failed to record an out. Six walks and three hits by pitches made it an ugly inning for the Saints.

The two hits broke it open, as Baker and Ardoin singled in-back-to-back at-bats to bring home three runs.

OLLU scored first in the second game on an RBI single by Ryan Chapa to put the Saints in front 1-0. The Saints threatened to do more damage with runners on second and third with one out, but LSUA starter Austin Manuel got Rodriguez to ground out and Robert Arredondo to fly out to end the threat.

Four of the six errors committed by the Saints came in the third inning when the Generals took the lead for good with four runs.

The inning began with a double by Baker, who came around to score on a pair of errors. It was one of just two hits in the innings, which also included two hit batters. Rodriguez had two of the errors in center field.

Louis Morgan recorded the other hit, an RBI single which brought home Minninger to score the third run of the inning.

Arredondo hit an RBI single, but Chapa was out at home, trying to become the second runner to score, in the fourth inning.

After the sixth inning, OLLU couldn’t threaten to make it a game the rest of the contest.

Ardoin, Minninger, and Baker all had two hits to pace the Generals in the hit column. Chapa was a monster for the Saints, going 4-for-4 with an RBI.

