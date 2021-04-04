Generals take a pair of losses in second double header against OLLU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After sweeping their first double header against the Our Lady of the Lake Saints on Friday, the LSUA Generals were handed two losses in their second double header on Saturday.

“We threw more strikes yesterday and we had great energy,” head coach Steven Adams Jr. said. “Our Lady of the Lake threw more strikes and didn’t give us any free passes, so we had to go earn them. We didn’t do what we needed to do to try to clinch the series.”

