Law enforcement urges motorists to look out for children on Easter Weekend; plus 20 children receive new bikes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -For Easter weekend, law enforcement wants people to be on high alert when driving through residential neighborhoods.

Drivers should expect to see kids outside during the weekend, and the Alexandria Police Department (APD) urges motorists to keep their foot over the brake while driving.

APD also asks parents to keep a close eye on their children so everyone can enjoy a safe holiday.

“Kids are excited they’re running around their yards [and] sometimes the church property looking for Easter eggs,” SGT Josh Peppers, the Alexandria Police Department, said. “As you drive through neighborhoods, or past churches, be cautious and be aware of the kids are excited. They’re not always looking out for traffic, so be sure and watch out for those kids.”

Also, Saturday morning in the Sonia Quarters, more than 20 children received a new bike. Eastern Star Church held an Easter egg hunt between Harvard and Harris Street.

“It’s to show the kid’s love,” Rev. Clarence Reed from Eastern Star Church said. “If you show them love, then they are going to receive it, and hopefully, they’ll show someone else love.”

